Bechari: Divya Agarwal Pays the Price of Karan Kunddra's Sins in Their Latest Music Video, Watch

One of the highly anticipated Punjabi songs of the year, Bechari is finally out, and it has been successful in instantly hooking all audiences with its release. Afsana Khan’s latest romantic song, features much-loved TV stars, Karan Kundrra and Divya Aggarwal. And yet again, both the stars have sent their fans into a frenzy by dropping a preview of the song on their official Instagram account. While dropping the video, Karan wrote, “The wait is finally over! Afsana Khan's 'Bechari' featuring Divya Agarwal is OUT NOW. Our song is now yours!”

The storyline of Bechari will keep you intrigued till the end. The music video shows Divya paying the price for the sins committed by Karan. And to compensate for his sins, some goons take her away to auction her off at a brothel. The song also reveals that earlier Karan’s character in the song has done the same with many innocent girls, and now his ladylove is facing the same fate. Thereafter, realising his mistake, Karan goes on to rescue her. Their expressions and exhibition of acting prowess throughout the video are just flawless and can’t be described in words.

Divya posted a similar clip from the song on her Instagram account with the same caption. Afsana had earlier grabbed all the limelight with her recent release Titliyaan, which became a superhit soon after its release and started trending on social media. And the vibe of her latest release, Bechari, will somewhat remind you of that song with the treatment of the video and its visuals. Needless to say, the internet started buzzing soon after the stars dropped the video, as the comments section is flooded with fans pouring their love on the duo.

One user wrote, “Aag laga di aag,” and ended the comment with a handful of fire emoticons. Another commented, “Super acting by kk and Divya”. A third user wrote, “Your expression, body language, look, and acting are so intense.. perfect”. A fourth user wrote, “Intense, also made me kinda emotional.” All in all, the engaging storyline, and Afsana’s strong vocals have perfectly portrayed the pain of the song in a heart-melting way. And Nirmaan’s spellbinding lyrics and composition added a cherry on the cake, by adding the much-needed magic to the beautiful song.

