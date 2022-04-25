Bechari Teaser: Karan Kundrra-Divya Agarwal Leave Us Intrigued with The Tale of Love and Pain, Watch

Fans have very eagerly been waiting for Afsana Khan’s upcoming song, Bechari. What has piqued everyone’s interest are the leads of the music video and their looks. Featuring Karan Kundrra and Divya Agarwal, the posters revealing this look had become quite a hit. Now the teaser of the song is out. And it has left us intrigued.

In the song, Karan Kundrra can be seen sporting soorma, pathani suit, and a turbaned look. The teaser starts slow, much the interest in build up when he calls for someone and the scene zooms to Divya Agarwal. She looks gorgeous in all the frames, but the way she is emoting pain would haunt you. The minute-long teaser leaves us intrigued as to what the face of the characters played by Karan and Divya would be. And Bigg Boss 15’s Afsana Khan’s voice strikes a perfect chord in the background.

Afsana’s song Titliyaan had become an instant hit, and Bechari would somewhat remind you of the song with the treatment and visuals. It just makes us even more impatient. Sharing the teaser, Karan Kundrra wrote, “Presenting the teaser of Afsana Khan’s ‘Bechari’ featuring the gorgeous Divya Agarwal OUT NOW on Times Music!” Check out the promo here:

Fans too were excited to see the teaser. On Karan’s post, one user commented, “The teaser legit looks not less than a movie trailer, just that cinematography is giving chills! Karan Kundrra nailing it and how, those few moments are giving goosebumps. And Afsana’s voice with Divya’s painful expressions, fully amazing! Can’t wait for the song!”Another wrote, “@kkundrra you always says you challenge yourself to be a part of extraordinary stories and we can see this is one of them. What a brilliant teaser! I got goose bumps watching it 👏❤🔥” People also commented howthey can’t wait for the song anymore.

Bechari will be releasing on 27th April.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.