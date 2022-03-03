Bedhadak: Shanaya Kapoor to Romance Lakshya, Gurfateh Pirzada in Karan Johar Film; First Look Out

Janhvi Kapoor’s cousin and the daughter of Bollywood stars Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, is set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production ‘Bedhadak’. The actress will be paired opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada of ‘Guilty’ fame. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed hit films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to make the announcement. Sharing the first poster of the film, Karan wrote, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity, and boundaries that will be crossed… Bedhadak!"

Shanaya, who has worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, said, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!"

As soon as the announcement was made, Shanaya’s parents Maheep and Sanjay congratulated their daughter. While Sanjay wrote, “love you," Maheep dropped a series of red heart emojis on Shanaya’s post. Bhavana Panday also congratulated the budding actress.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is Shanaya’s best friend, shared the actress’ poster on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Wow, so excited for this!"

With Bedhadak, Karan Johar has introduced two newcomers to Bollywood- Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani, who is a television actor. Lakshya gained recognition for his role as Porus in the Sony TV series Porus, which is reported to be the most expensive show in Indian television history.

