'Been Quite The Journey': Anchor Bhavana Balakrishnan on Her 10th Wedding Anniversary

Television anchor, cricket commentator, video jockey, and playback singer Bhavana Balakrishnan recently celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary in the presence of her close friends. Sharing a series of photos from the celebration, Bhavana penned a cute caption dedicated to her husband Nikhil Ramesh.

“You’ll see this man very rarely in my posts cos he runs away from social media. I, however, have been ‘seeing’ (read married to) him for 10 years. A decade today. No, this is not a gooey, gushy, emo post. This is just me, recording a big moment in my life. It’s been quite the journey. Touchwood :),” the caption read.

Bhavana further thanked her friends and added, “Also, thank God for the funniest friends who made this a super memorable (with some blackouts ;)) weekend.”

Following this, many of Bhavana’s industry friends and fans wished her with love on the 10th wedding anniversary.

Bhavana started her journey as a radio jockey and has hosted several TV shows. After she became a well-known face on television, Bhavana went on to become a cricket commentator and presenter. The anchor made her television debut as a presenter with the TV show Beach Girls, which aired on Raj TV.

Bhavana later joined Star Vijay TV and became a full-time presenter of the channel. Her first show on Vijay TV was Super Singer Junior. Bhavana has hosted many shows on the channel, including Super Singer and the couple’s number one show Fun Unlimited.

After Mayanti Langer, Bhavana is one of the most popular sports journalists in India. She has been featured on the Star Sports Tamil Channel, hosting the IPL, World Cup T20, the recent series against New Zealand, as well as Pro League football, kabaddi, volleyball, and many more.

Bhavana is an ardent social media user. She will soon be seen hosting the Dance Vs Dance Season 2 on Colors Tamil.

