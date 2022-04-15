Before Acharya, These Films Were Also Set Against The Backdrop of Naxalism

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer Acharya will hit theatres on April 29 this year. Among so many other factors that make the film special, one is the coming together of the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film is set against the backdrop of Naxalism. Over the years, several films have been made to keep the Naxalite movement as the centre of the plot.

Virata Parvam

According to reports, Rana Daggubati, the lead actor for this film, will be enacting the role of Dr Ravi Shankar alias Comrade Ravanna. The plot is being kept under wraps.

Jalsa

The film narrates the story of a man joining an extremist group after spending a troublesome childhood. Pawan Kalyan, Ileana D’Cruz and others were a part of this film.

Virodhi

Srikanth had enacted the role of a journalist in this film with the Naxalite background. Besides Srikanth, Ajay, Kamalinee Mukherjee and others were seen in the film. How Srikanth’s role as a journalist influences system forms the crux of this film.

Sindhooram

The film narrates the story of a young man who wants to be a police officer but is caught up with circumstances and is branded a Naxalite. Brahmaji, Ravi Teja, Sanghavi and others were a part of this film.

Dear Comrade

The film describes the journey of a hot-blooded union leader with anger management issues. Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and others comprised the cast of this film.

Appatlo Okadundevadu

This film is about a person falsely framed as Naxalite. Tanya Hope, Ajay, Nara Rohith and others were seen in this film.

Gamyam

Gamyam is loosely inspired by Che Guevara’s own accounts of his 8-month motorcycle journey. The Motorcycle Diaries. Sharwanand, Allari Naresh, Giri Babu and others comprised the cast of this film.

Osey Ramulamma

The film narrates the story of a woman’s rebellion in Telangana when she is sexually assaulted.

George Reddy

This film is based on the life of student leader, boxer and gold medallist George Reddy. George was brutally murdered at his hostel in 1972. Sandeep Madhav, Manoj Nandam and others were seen in this film.

