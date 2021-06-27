Before Anupamaa, These 5 Hit TV Shows' Lead Pairs Couldn't Stand Each Other in Real Life

There are reports of cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey, who play the lead roles in the popular TV show Anupamaa. It is also being said that the cast has been divided into two teams according to supporters of each actor. However, the lead actors not getting along well off-screen isn’t new in the TV industry. Here are some TV co-stars who did not get along well in real-life:

Hina Khan – Karan Mehra

They worked together for 7 years in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina played the character of Akshara, whereas Karan was seen in the role of her husband Naitik. They were one of the most loved TV pairs, but reportedly the actors did not share a good equation off-screen.

Paridhi Sharma – Rajat Tokas

The actors played Jodha and Akhbar in Jodha Akhbar and became an instantaneous hit among the audiences. Paridhi was seen in the lead role for the first time in the show, whereas Rajat had already done a few. As per reports, Rajat’s superiority complex created a tiff between him and Paridhi.

Deepika Singh – Anas Rashid

Deepika and Anas were seen in the lead roles in TV’s popular show Diya Aur Bati Hum. They were good friends initially but suddenly differences developed between them. Reportedly, the actress had even slapped Anas on the sets of the show.

Drashti Dhami – Vivian Dsena

The actors were seen together in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. As per reports Drashti and Vivian used to fight a lot off-screen. Vivian also felt that the channel gave the actress more preference than him.

Divyanka Tripathi – Karan Patel

They worked together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for five years. The actors were good friends until Karan started showing up late on the sets and annoyed by his behavior Divyanka warned the production house that she will not wait for him every time.

