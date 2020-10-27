Before Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu Said 'The Name That I Carry Itself Very Big Topic of Debate'

Jaan Kumar Sanu has turned a top Twitter trend after his fellow Bigg Boss 14 housemate Rahul Vaidya accused him of nepotism on national TV. On Monday's episode, Rahul nominated Jaan on the basis of nepotism and said that the latter had no personality of his own. Rahul also alleged that Jaan was on the show just because he was Kumar Sanu's son. However, this is not the first time when Jaan came under the radar over nepotism claims. Earlier, when Shehzad Deol and Sara Gurpal were evicted from Bigg Boss 14, netizens criticised the makers for saving "nepo kid" Jaan instead of "better contestants" like Shehzad and Sara.

Before entering Bigg Boss 14 house, Jaan, in an interview with SpotboyE, had spoken at length about how he was prepared for all the controversial remarks that might come his way during the show, owing to his family legacy.

"The name that I carry itself is a very big topic of debate. Because being the son of a legend itself is going to be a discussion. So, when I will be in the house, I don't want to attract wrong publicity and wrong controversies. I have to remember all the time that I belong to a rich deeply rooted heritage that I am carrying on my shoulders. So, my agenda for going to Bigg Boss is to show people who Jaan Kumar Sanu is. Nothing more nothing less because the controversies that are going to come again is something that one cannot predict. But I am prepared for controversial statements because I know that will come," Jaan had said.

Meanwhile, Jaan got support from other housemates who scolded Rahul for getting personal with the former and unnecessarily bringing the topic of nepotism inside the house.