Before Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Charge Fees for This Movie

Bollywood actors charge whooping fees when they sign a film. However, several times exhibiting their generous side, they accept only a little or sometimes no amount for the movies they do. The megastar Amitabh Bachchan, for his latest release, Chehre did not charge a penny. When the production moved to Poland, he paid for his own travel. In a recent interview, producer Anand Pandit revealed that Bachchan was billed under ‘friendly appearance’ in the film due to tax reasons.

But Chehre is not the first time that the megastar has waived off a fee for appearing in a film. Some years ago, he did the same for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. Bachchan did not charge any fee just because he wanted to work with the director. The hard work paid and the actor ended up winning a National Award for his acclaimed performance. Bachchan had essayed the role of a tutor to a deaf-mute girl, played by Rani Mukerji.

Back in 2017, on Black’s 12th anniversary, the Shahenshah of Bollywood took to his blog and wrote that just being a part of such an enterprise was sufficient fees. He had expressed in the blog how after viewing Bhansali’s marvellous works, he desired to work with him. Black proved to be a critical success owing to the moving storyline and phenomenal performances by actors. The movie went earned Bhansali the clout he needed to make large-budget films like Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. With every movie, Bhansali has climbed the ladder of success and his next outing at the box office is in the form of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer of the film has received mixed reviews, but fans were delighted to see Alia in altogether a different avatar. Following Gangubai Kathiawadi, the director will spearhead the Netflix original series Heeramandi.

