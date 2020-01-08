Before Darbar's Release, Fans Get Back to Erecting Huge Rajinikanth Cut-outs

With Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar all set to hit the screens on Thursday, Rajini fan clubs are busy trying to erect massive cut-outs outside theatres in the state.

In Trichy, members of Rajini Makkal Mandram have erected a massive cut-out with Rajinikanth as the CM. The actor-turned-politician had earlier said he will contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for 2021.

“We expect our Thalaiva to enter politics and win the state elections. We are confident and hence we decided to erect a cut-out in the form of the secretariat. This is just a precursor to 2021,” the representatives of the Mandram said.

Every time a Rajini film releases, it’s nothing sort of a festival for his fan. From pouring milk over huge hoardings to queuing in the wee hours outside every theatre in the state for the first day first show, fans get Rajini-fied.

For Rajinikanth’s Petta release, a cut-out in the form of Red Fort was erected outside a theatre in Hosur district with a poster of Rajini in the Chief Minister’s chamber—a message to convey that they want their Thalaivar (leader) to be the future CM of the state.

Fans of Rajinikanth all over the world have anxiously been awaiting the release of Darbar which is directed by AR Murugadoss. The cast of the film also includes Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Thambi Ramaiyah and Yogi Babu.

