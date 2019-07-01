Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Before Heading to India, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy Dinner Date in New York

After wrapping up Brahmastra Varanasi shoot, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed to New York for a quick visit to Rishi Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:July 1, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Before Heading to India, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy Dinner Date in New York
Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's upcoming film Brahmastra.
After wrapping up Brahmastra Varanasi shoot, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headed to New York for a quick visit to Rishi Kapoor. While the two enjoyed strolling the streets of NYC, they also got along for a dinner date.

Pictures of the same have been circulating on social media and fans can't stop gushing about the couple. For their outing, Ranbir chose to wear a white shirt with black jeans while Alia donned for a chic black dress. Tying her in a neat bun, she kept her makeup and accessories minimum. The two also clicked pictures with their fans. Take a look:

The two have returned to India and were papped at the airports and are speculated to return to work soon.

During their quick vacation, the Kapoor family was also joined by Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai. Riddhima Kapoor took to social media to share an adorable family picture that includes Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, the aforementioned stars and colleagues and some more family members from the Kapoor family.

The all smiles photo has Alia Bhatt sitting close to Ranbir's parents, with Neetu clutching her arm. Ranbir is seen standing right behind them and Aishwarya and Abhishek can be spotted right in the middle of the photograph. The latter's daughter Aaradhya is seen lapping up on Rishi, while several others also pose for the image clicked outside of a restaurant.

Reportedly, Rishi will be returning to India by August end. After being diagnosed with cancer, Rishi has been recuperating slowly and steadily and was also visited by many Bollywood celebrities during his stay in New York.

