Before Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. Lived Through '30 Years of Depravity and Despair'

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. says he lived through "30 years of depravity and despair" before his comeback.Addressing the audience at the screening of his forthcoming film Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles on Monday, the actor, 53, referenced his battle with addiction in an emotional speech, reports people.com. "I want to talk about the past, present, and future," Downey said onstage, alongside his "Avengers" co-stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chadwick Boseman."The past for me was 30 years of dependency, depravity, and despair… otherwise known as ‘an actor prepares!' The present is this moment of glory for all of us. And the future… That is always uncertain," he said following a round of cheers, adding, "But looking at these friends behind me - it seems like things might brighten up after all."Downey Jr. also paid tribute to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who is behind the company's 19 blockbusters, including Iron Man.Long before Iron Man came out in 2008, the Oscar-nominated actor made headlines in the late 1990s and early 2000s for being arrested and jailed multiple times over drug-related charges.In 1996, he was stopped by police after driving naked down Sunset Boulevard, and was found in possession of cocaine, heroin and a gun. Later in 2000, Downey was again arrested and charged with a felony drug possession.In 2015, he topped Forbes' highest-paid actors list, with earnings that year of over $80 million.