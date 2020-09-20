Before Ram Comes Home: Ayodhya To Stage Star-studded Ramlila

New Delhi: The first Ramlila’ in the historic city of Ayodhya since the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple will witness renowned actors from across the country descend on the banks of Saryu river and act out the greatest battle depicting the victory of good over evil. In a show of valour, loyalty, and Hindu traditions, the epic of Ramayan will unfold at the Laxman Qila, less than two kilometers from the under-construction Ram Temple, from October 17-25.

TV actors Sonu Dagar will play Ram, while Kavita Joshi will play Sita. With Delhi BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari playing the role of Angad (Ram’s emissary), Gorakhpur BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan playing Bharat (Ram’s brother), and Vindu Dara Singh enacting the role of Hanuman, Ayodhya ki Ramlila will be a star-studded gala. Actor Ritu Shivpuri will enact the role of Kaikeyi, Asarani will play Narad, Shahbaz Khan of Ravana, Rakesh Bedi of Vibhishan, Rakesh Puri of Nishadraj, Raza Murad of Ahiravana and Avatar Gill will play Janak. Talking about his role of Hanuman, which became synonymous with his father Dara Singh, Vindu told .