Before Rishi Kapoor Fell Ill, He was Asking After My Son Who has Beat Cancer: Emraan Hashmi

It was Emraan Hashmi's lifelong desire to work with Rishi Kapoor because he had grown up watching his films. He got his wish with The Body, a crime thriller that released in December 2019.

"We shot on a set in Mumbai for 45-50 days at a stretch, and I learned so much from him. He reinvented himself as an actor over the years and enlivened intense, conversational sequence in the film with his wit and spontaneity. We didn't think he'd be able to allot dates for the promotions, but a week a week after returning to Mumbai from New York where he'd been undergoing cancer treatment, he was reporting to work on time," Emraan told Mumbai Mirror.

His own son Ayaan is a cancer survivor. Emraan says Rishi used to ask after his well-being, and two months later, was himself diagnosed with the disease.

"Before he fell ill, he was asking after my son Ayan, who has beat cancer. It was bizarre because two months later he was diagnosed with cancer himself. When I went to meet him after his return, I thought he'd be frail from all the chemotherapy but he looked super healthy and raring to go. I'm devastated today," Emraan narrated.

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer on April 30 in Mumbai, after a two-year battle. The Body was his last release. The actor was working for the film Sharmaji Namkeen, which remains unfinished. He had also signed on an Indian adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

