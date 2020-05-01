MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Before Rishi Kapoor Fell Ill, He was Asking After My Son Who has Beat Cancer: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor in The Body

Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor in The Body

Emraan Hashmi recalls working with Rishi Kapoor in The Body, saying that after returning to Mumbai from New York where he'd been undergoing cancer treatment, he was raring to go.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Share this:

It was Emraan Hashmi's lifelong desire to work with Rishi Kapoor because he had grown up watching his films. He got his wish with The Body, a crime thriller that released in December 2019.

"We shot on a set in Mumbai for 45-50 days at a stretch, and I learned so much from him. He reinvented himself as an actor over the years and enlivened intense, conversational sequence in the film with his wit and spontaneity. We didn't think he'd be able to allot dates for the promotions, but a week a week after returning to Mumbai from New York where he'd been undergoing cancer treatment, he was reporting to work on time," Emraan told Mumbai Mirror.

His own son Ayaan is a cancer survivor. Emraan says Rishi used to ask after his well-being, and two months later, was himself diagnosed with the disease.

"Before he fell ill, he was asking after my son Ayan, who has beat cancer. It was bizarre because two months later he was diagnosed with cancer himself. When I went to meet him after his return, I thought he'd be frail from all the chemotherapy but he looked super healthy and raring to go. I'm devastated today," Emraan narrated.

Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer on April 30 in Mumbai, after a two-year battle. The Body was his last release. The actor was working for the film Sharmaji Namkeen, which remains unfinished. He had also signed on an Indian adaptation of The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,014,922

    +18,952*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,269,667

    +59,683*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,021,185

    +35,228*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,560

    +5,503*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres