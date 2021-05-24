Before Rupali Ganguly, These Actresses Were Approached to Play Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly was not the makers’ first choice for Anupamaa, she plays the titular role in the Star Plus show. With the show topping the TRP charts and people showering love on her for portraying the role with utmost integrity, it is not easy to believe that the role was not originally created for her.

According to Bollywood Life, Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show, approached almost six television actresses before Rupali grabbed the opportunity. Rajan who is known to have produced the hit television shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, and Amrit Manthan first offered the lead role to Mona Singh. Due to reasons unknown, Mona rejected the offer. Then, the producer-director thought of casting Gauri Pradhan, best known for playing the roles of Gauri Pratham Mittal in Kutumb and Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Reportedly, things didn’t work out as the makers didn’t find her personality in allegiance with the role. Gauri had even given a screen test for the role.

Later, Juhi Parmar was also considered for the role who turned down the opportunity for another serial offered to her at the same time. She opted for the serial Hamari Wali Good News and is currently seen playing the character of Renuka Tiwari in the show.

Sakshi Tanwar also declined the offer due to her upcoming web series and Bollywood projects, while Shveta Salve, who seemed to be a perfect fit for the role, was not roped in due to her high fee demands.

Destiny played its part and the role was at last given to Rupali, after Shweta Tiwari picked adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi over the daily soap.

In the show, Rupali’s character revolves around the life of a middle-class housewife, Anupamaa, who parts with her ambitions and goals to raise her family. Later, she decides to live on her own terms when she finds her sacrifices and trials were left unappreciated.

