Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Kick-start the Shoot of Koffee With Karan S6 With Bang; See Pics

It’s that time of the year when koffee mugs are put out and celebrities find themselves on the hot seat of everything entertainment. Yes, Bollywood’s insider – Karan Johar is back with the new season of Koffee with Karan. Every season has spruced up conversations and provided audiences with an insight into what our B-Town favourites think, feel and do.Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will be the first guests to grace the sensational Koffee couch on October 21. Both Alia and Deepika have been regular on Karan's talk show. While Deepika made her debut on the show in 2007, Alia appeared on season four for the first time in 2013.The second episode will see one of the coolest father-daughter duos of Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan add glitz and glamour to the popular talk show with their appearance.Sharing the excited news with fans, Johar wrote on Instagram, "Today was day 1 for the shoot of #koffeewithkaran ! Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo! #saifalikhan and @saraalikhan95." (sic)The father-daughter duo will be sharing the innermost workings of their relationship and where Sara is headed to next, in Bollywood.Koffee with Karan season 6 premieres on October 21, and will air on Sundays at 9pm on Star World.