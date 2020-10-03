Before the Premier Night of Bigg Boss 14, Take a Look at Some of the Previous BB Winners

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere on October 3. As the dates are approaching, fans of the show couldn’t hold their excitement to know about the contestants of the show. The makers of the show have already dropped several promos to tease the fans. Like every year, this year’s show will also introduce new changes.

In the last few years, many celebs have risen to fame after getting locked up inside the BB house. While the winner of the show bags a huge amount of prize money, many of them also received a lot of projects to work on. Let’s see who were the former winners of the Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 1: Bigg Boss was first time launched in 2006 on the format of Big Brother. The season 1 of the Bigg Boss was hosted by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and winner of the show was Ashiqui fame, Rahul Roy.

Bigg Boss 2: After emerging as a winner in MTV Roadies 5, Ashutosh Kaushik entered into Bigg Boss 2 and bagged the trophy. The season was hosted by Big Brother winner Shilpa Shetty.

Bigg Boss 3: Bigg Boss season 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh had bagged many projects after he bagged the trophy. The show was hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The season was one of the most hit seasons.

Bigg Boss 4: This season was one of the most entertaining and exciting seasons in the history of the show. The show had a live wedding on national television for the first time. Shweta Tiwari emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss season 4.

Bigg Boss 5: This season had quite a few interesting contestants, but Juhi Parmar won the show.

Bigg Boss 6: Urvashi Dholakia, who played the most iconic vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, won the show with her cool avatar in Bigg Boss 6.

Bigg Boss 7: Gauahar Khan bagged the Bigg Boss 7 trophy with her bold and outspoken attitude. Her chemistry with co-contestant Kushal Tandon had received much love from the audiences.

Bigg Boss 8: Gautam Gulati snatched the trophy from one of the most strong contenders Karishma Tanna. He had made headlines for his romance with fellow housemate Diandra Soares.

Bigg Boss 9: Prince Narula entered who bagged the trophy in Splitsvilla and Roadies, also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 9.

Bigg Boss 10: Bigg Boss 10, for the first time, opened its door to commoners. Manveer Gurjar’s simplicity, friendly nature and a mature mindset helped him win hearts and emerge as the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 11: Despite being a season with many favourites, Shilpa Shinde with her fearless attitude and entertaining personality, kept her fans entertained throughout and won the trophy.

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim lifted the trophy for Bigg Boss season 12.

Bigg Boss 13: One of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss season 13, Sidharth Shukla won the trophy and the hearts of the audience. His chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill had received immense love from the audience.