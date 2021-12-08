'Begining of My Happily Ever After': Actor Nakshathra Nagesh Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures

Actor-anchor Nakshathra Nagesh, who has worked in Tamil films and television shows, is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Raghav. She has shared pictures of her pre-wedding celebrations with Raghav. In a few recent posts on Instagram, she informed her fans that she is celebrating the “beginning” of her “happily ever after”.

Nakshathra, who impressed the audience with her hosting skills in shows like Vaanavil and Sun Singer, got engaged to Raghav in January this year. Now, the couple will get married soon.

She has shared a couple of videos and pictures from her pre-wedding celebration event. In the pictures and videos, the couple is seen having a great time together.

Nakshathra has also shared a video on Youtube. She informed everyone that, “Yes, I’m Getting Married- The Beginning of my Happily Ever After..”

Nakshathra had made her relationship status official with the introduction of her beau Raghav on January 21, this year. She shared pictures of herself with Raghav with the caption, “The one #NakshufoundherRagha”. Raghav was Nakshathra’s senior and they met each other in the school. They were part of the same theatre group in the school. Raghav switched over to a medical background for his profession. He is still pursuing his passion by being part of a theatre group.

On January 26, Nakshathra shared the picture of her engagement with Raghav. They are both seen holding the engagement ring in their hands.

Nakshathra was a contestant of the dance reality show Jodi Number One season 8. She got immense popularity through her acting performances in serials like Nayagi, Lakshmi Stores, and Vani Rani. She is a huge social media sensation with over 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.