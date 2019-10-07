Begum Akhtar Birth Anniversary: Take a Walk Down Memory Lane with Malika-E-Ghazal’s Playlist

Akhtari Bai Faizabadi or Begum Akhtar was born on 7th October 1914 in Faizabad town of Uttar Pradesh.

Inclined towards music from very young age, she was initially trained in music by her mother Mushtarbai. Abdul Wahid Khan of Kirana Gharana, Ramzan Khan of Lucknow, and Barkhat Ali of Patiala imparted musical guidance to her in her early years. Her later gurus, successively, were Sarangi Nawaz Imdad Khan, Ghulam Mohammad Khan of Gaya, and Ata Mohammad of Patiala.

She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for vocal music, and was awarded Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan (posthumously) by Govt. of India. She was given the title of Mallika-e-Ghazal (Queen of Ghazals).

Begum Akhtar also acted in a few Hindi films which include Ameena (1934), Mumtaz Begum (1934), Jawaani Ka Nasha (1935), Naseeb Ka Chakkar (1935). In all these films, she sang all her songs herself.

She breathed her last on 30th October 1974.

As the world of Indian classical music celebrates her 105th birth anniversaray, let’s have a look at the ghazal sung by the maestro.

Kuchh To Duniya Ki Inayaat Ne Dil Tod Diya

Considered to be a gift of Lucknow to Hindustani music, Begum Akhtar's soulful voice adds the warmth to this track. The lyrics and voice are interwoven in such a way the ghazal will lose its touch if one is taken out.

Hamri Atariya Pe Aao

One of the famous ghazals of Beghum Akhtam, this track narrates a story of a lover who asks her beloved to visit her dwelling so that they can see each other. This quintessential number was written by Mustafa Zaman Abbasi.

Mere Humsafar Mere Humnawa

This beautiful ghazal has a number of retentions but the one by Begum Ji takes away one's breath. The lyrics were written by Shakeel Badayuni. This track is about a heartbroken who asks her beloved to leave her to her plight as she doesn't need his sympathy.

Ae Mohabbat Tere Anjaam Pe Rona Aya

This ghazal is from the album Malika-E-Ghazal : Begum Akhtar. Sung by the Queen of Ghazal herself, this track was written by Shakeel Badayuni. This ghazal depicts the tale of a heartbroken who criticises the feeling called 'love'.

Wo Jo Humme Tumme Qarar Tha

Written by Momin Khan Momin, this ghazal takes one back to their own time. The pain that Begum Ji has evoked with her voice is simply matchless.

