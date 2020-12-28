Being A Director Completes Me, Says Seema Pahwa

Mumbai: Close to four decades later Seema Pahwa is still the simple, introvert Badki from the classic TV show “Hum Log” for many, but the actor is days away from releasing her directorial debut feature, “Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi”, which she says made her feel “complete”. The actor, who made her debut in 1984 with the landmark television series “Hum Log”, has also become popular with younger audiences courtesy her performance in recent films like “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”.

“As an actor you can only do your best in what part you play, but as a director you are completely involved in a project from start to finish… I got a feeling of being complete during the making of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’. I felt I knew the entire canvas. “The sentiment and experience is different and wonderful. I believe being a director completes me, Seema Pahwa told .