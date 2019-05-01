English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Being An Action Hero Has Given Me Identity and Made Me Stand Out, Says Tiger Shroff
Starting his career with 'Heropanti' in 2014, Tiger Shroff has featured in action films like 'Baaghi' and 'Baaghi 2.'
Image: Tiger Shroff/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff says his image as an action hero and the fact that he is not versatile has given him an identity in the film industry.
Tiger told the media in Mumbai, "I am not at all versatile and I look at it as a positive thing. I already have an identity of an action hero in the Hindi film industry where there is so much competition. When people talk about action heroes of the present time, one of the names could be Tiger Shroff. Yes, I am typecast but this whole thing has given me an identity and made me stand out. It makes me feel good."
In the West, there are actors who are always a part of action films and they are respected as action heroes without getting questioned on their versatility. However, in Bollywood, there is a constant pressure on action heroes to prove their skills as an actor who is comfortable with other genres of films like romance and drama.
Asked to comment on it, Tiger said, "Firstly, action heroes are aspirational. Youngsters want to be like them. They put their poster on the wall and admire them. As an action hero, I want to have some meaning in my life, and I want to touch many hearts. I want to inspire, through my work."
Tiger went on to add, "My heroes are Michael Jackson, Bruce Lee and they are the people who proved their worth. They inspired many lives through their work. If anything in life, I want to do the same and I am craving for such an opportunity so that I can serve the world rather than just one film industry."
Starting his career with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger has featured in films like Baaghi and Baaghi 2. He will soon feature in Student Of The Year 2, produced by Dharma Productions.
When asked if he is interested to work in the West and he said, "Though I have got some offers, I haven't signed anything yet. I am very lucky that people have noticed my work and have understood that I have the ability to perform action. Maybe there is a void of young action heroes in the West, which is opening a possibility."
Student Of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger, will release on May 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Tiger told the media in Mumbai, "I am not at all versatile and I look at it as a positive thing. I already have an identity of an action hero in the Hindi film industry where there is so much competition. When people talk about action heroes of the present time, one of the names could be Tiger Shroff. Yes, I am typecast but this whole thing has given me an identity and made me stand out. It makes me feel good."
In the West, there are actors who are always a part of action films and they are respected as action heroes without getting questioned on their versatility. However, in Bollywood, there is a constant pressure on action heroes to prove their skills as an actor who is comfortable with other genres of films like romance and drama.
Asked to comment on it, Tiger said, "Firstly, action heroes are aspirational. Youngsters want to be like them. They put their poster on the wall and admire them. As an action hero, I want to have some meaning in my life, and I want to touch many hearts. I want to inspire, through my work."
Tiger went on to add, "My heroes are Michael Jackson, Bruce Lee and they are the people who proved their worth. They inspired many lives through their work. If anything in life, I want to do the same and I am craving for such an opportunity so that I can serve the world rather than just one film industry."
Starting his career with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger has featured in films like Baaghi and Baaghi 2. He will soon feature in Student Of The Year 2, produced by Dharma Productions.
When asked if he is interested to work in the West and he said, "Though I have got some offers, I haven't signed anything yet. I am very lucky that people have noticed my work and have understood that I have the ability to perform action. Maybe there is a void of young action heroes in the West, which is opening a possibility."
Student Of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger, will release on May 10.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Has a 'Real Man Training Club' for Alpha Males as Counter to K-Pop Influence
- Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Shovel Grounds in High Summer on Labour Day, See Here
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Explodes in South Korea, Company Claims Not Their Fault
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results