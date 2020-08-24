Being An Actor You Can’t Wear a Mask And Shield All the Time, Says Sneha Wagh

Actress Sneha Wagh, who is currently seen as Mata Anjana in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, talks about the popularity of mythological shows, return of her show Jyoti during the lockdown and more.

Jyoti, first premiered in 2009, had marked Sneha's television debut. "Absolutely a proud feeling that even after ten years people are giving so much love and are still watching the show," she says.

About the popularity of mythological shows, she says, "We always like fantasy. And, it is basic human nature that people love to see what they don’t see in real life. So, that is one reason why fantasy and mythological shows are a huge hit among people. Also, the positivity that is created by mythological shows. You have this 'good winning over evil', which also works."

She also shared her experience of returning to work amid the pandemic. "It is a little scary. Because we were locked down and suddenly we have to go and work, be around so many people, even if number of unit members was reduced. Still you are surrounded by so many people and being an actor you can’t wear a mask and shield all the time. So, it is little scary but have to face it. At the end of the day, you have to get out of the house and work."

"It was just the same as everybody else. Doing household chores, spending time with family, giving time to my hobbies. I put an effort going back to doing painting, which i used to do. After a point you get bored and want to come out of the house but you can't," she concludes.

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram also stars Nirbhay Wadhwa and Kaivalya Chheda in pivotal roles.