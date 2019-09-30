Being Bold and Experimental With Film Roles is a Subjective Concept, Says Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon, who entered Bollywood in 2014 with Heropanti, wants to create a diverse work profile in Bollywood, adding that she is learning on the job.
Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Actress Kriti Sanon, who entered Bollywood in 2014 with Heropanti, says she wants to create a diverse work profile in Bollywood, adding that she is learning on the job.
"Bold and experimental is subjective. I believe there is a lot more to do. It's a learning process and I am glad I am getting there," Kriti told IANS when asked if she thought she had experimented enough with projects.
"Well, being experimental is subjective. Experimenting is all about doing something out of your comfort zone, no matter how basic it might be for someone else," she added.
The model-turned-actress also opened up about how the industry is changing for women, saying "content has today become the king and the deciding factor, which is great".
"Things have changed because the audience has been accepting of stories around female protagonists that are today drawing in figures on par with top male stars," she asserted.
Kriti has worked in projects such as Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale and Arjun Patiala. She has big movies like the star-studded Housefull 4 and Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat in the pipeline.
"I am really excited. There are great teams involved with great scripts and I am absolutely looking forward to working with everyone associated with these films," she said about her upcoming projects.
Earlier this year, Kriti also attended the Coach show at the New York Fashion Week. "It was amazing to attend the show and meet some of Hollywood's biggest fashion icons who have been an inspiration for every fashion-forward individual including myself. They all have a great sense of style and being in the same room with them was an honour," she said.
Do you plan to come out with a fashion label anytime soon?
"I would love to someday," she said while signing off.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shoppers From Smaller Towns Help Amazon And Flipkart Sales Buck The Economic Slowdown
- Teaser of Suhana Khan's Short Film Goes Viral, Fans Say She's Born to Act Like Shah Rukh Khan
- Can you Spot the Leopard Hidden in this Viral Photo Which Has Netizens Scratching Their Heads?
- William Dalrymple Had the Cheekiest Response to Imran Khan Reading 'The Anarchy'
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to Launch Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]