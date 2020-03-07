English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Being in Love is Exhausting, Feels Camila Cabello

Singer Camila Cabello, who is currently dating 'Senorita' collaborator and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, said that two of them have not found the time to make more music together.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Singer Camila Cabello finds being in love with beau Shawn Mendes is "exhausting".

Cabello found love with Mendes last year after rekindling a friendship that led to romance, and which has inspired her latest album, "Romance", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking at the Global Awards 2020 here on March 5, where she took home the Best Female award and performed for the star-studded crowd, the "Havana" hitmaker said in a chat with Britain's Capital FM that being in a relationship "takes it out of you".

Asked if she was planning more musical collaborations with her beau, she said, "I want more, we want more but honestly we're being in our twenties," hinting speculation that their schedules were too busy to book studio time.

She added: "No, not even like that. Just like being in love is exhausting, it takes it out of you... We can't even go to the studio, we can't, yeah. We're trying to calm down."

The couple's last collaboration was the hit Senorita.

