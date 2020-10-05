Being Part of Best Cinema Produced by Our Industry Matters to Me, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday said he is fortunate to have worked with some of the most “visionary filmmakers” of Bollywood, including director Sriram Raghavan, with whom he collaborated for the National Award-winning “Andhadhun”. Released on October 5, 2018, the black comedy thriller earned critical acclaim and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. “Andhadhun” earned Khurrana his maiden National Award for his performance, while also bagging top honours in the best Hindi film and screenplay category at the 66th National Awards.

On the film’s second anniversary, the actor said it was his privilege to team up with a prolific filmmaker like Raghavan. “I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best, visionary filmmakers of our time and I’m honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film. “Yes, I’m known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message but what matters most to me is being a part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry,” Khurrana said in a statement. The film, also featuring Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan, is a murder-drama at the centre of which is a pianist (Khurrana), who may or may not be blind. The 36-year-old actor described Raghavan as a “master” of psychological thrillers and said “Andhadhun” was a learning experience for him. Khurrana said the film offered him the opportunity to push himself further. “I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as an artiste and ‘Andhadhun’ gave me the opportunity to do something that I had never done before. I thank Sriram sir for his faith in me and I can’t wait to collaborate with him again, hopefully soon,” he added.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in this year’s “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, while his other release, “Gulabo Sitabo”, released on Amazon Prime Video.