‘Bekhudi’ Actor Kamal Sadanah’s Marriage of 21 Years is Over

Bekhudi actor Kamal Sadanah, who tied the knot with make up artist Lisa John 21 years ago, has decided to part ways with his wife. The former couple share two children, son Angath and daughter Leia.

At present, Kamal and Lisa are staying separately. While Kamal continues to stay in Mumbai, Lisa has gone away to Goa to live with her parents.

Kamal told ETimes, “Two people grow apart and go in different directions. Such things are happening all over and ours was one of those.”

Actor-producer-director Kamal Sadanah is the son of famous filmmaker Brij Sadanah and actress Sayeeda Khan. On October 21, 1990, Brij shot himself dead at his residence after killing his wife and daughter, allegedly after a heated argument with his wife. Kamal too suffered a bullet injury in the neck and survived.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here