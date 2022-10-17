'Bell Bottom 2 Script is Ready, Will Start Shooting Soon': Director Jayatheertha

The second instalment of Bell Bottom is already said to be one of the most-awaited sequels in Sandalwood. After the success of Kantara, fans of Rishab Shetty are waiting for the sequel of the actor’s 2019 hit film. The first instalment was a special film and it was remade in Hindi by the same name.

The film director Jayathirtha in an interview with News 18 Kannada Digital revealed details about the sequel and said the script of Bell Bottom 2 is ready and he has to start shooting now.

Top showsha video

“The film was supposed to start last year itself but Rishabh got busy with Kantara and me on another project. Soon after Rishab is free from his commitments, we will soon start the shoot,” Jayathirtha said.

“The same characters as before, including Haripriya, will continue in Part 2 as well. Meanwhile, some new characters will be added to the movie,” informed the director.

The super hit movie is headlined by Rishab Shetty and Haripriya. With the same cast and crew, the sequel will feature Rishab Shetty and Haripriya in lead roles along with Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Yogaraj Bhat in important roles.

Written by TK Dayanana, Bell Bottom is produced by Santhosh Kumar KC under the banner of Golden Horse Cinema.

The movie, brought to the screen in 2019, depicts life during the ’80s. This is the story of a detective Divakara (played by Rishab) who investigates various aspects of a crime.

The music of the film was composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, and he is expected to provide music for Bell Bottom 2 as well. The crew also comprises m DOP Aravind Kashyap and editor KM Prakash.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here