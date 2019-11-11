Akshay Kumar Plays a Stylish Spy in Bell Bottom, See His First Look

Akshay is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor has had five releases in 2019 with Kesari, Blank, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, slated to hit theaters on December 27. He has already announced Suryavanshi and Laxxmi Bomb for 2020 and now on Sunday, Akshay shared his January 2021 film, Bell Bottom.

The film is said to be set in the '80 and will be "a roller-coaster spy ride." Sharing his first look from the film, Akshay wrote, "Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021."

In the hues of sepia, the actor can be seen donning a coffee brown blazer and matching trousers along with dark shades and big moustache in the vintage looking poster. As he poses in front of a red vintage car, a flight is seen taking off behind him with grim and dark clouds.

The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Soon after the poster release, a fan asked if the film is a remake of a Kannada film of the same name which released this year. Clarifying the same, Akshay tweeted, "#BellBottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events."

#BellBottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events. https://t.co/u4ADS8jf9N — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 10, 2019

