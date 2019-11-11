Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Plays a Stylish Spy in Bell Bottom, See His First Look

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first look of his 2021 release, Bell Bottom. The film is said to be a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshay Kumar Plays a Stylish Spy in Bell Bottom, See His First Look
On Sunday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the first look of his 2021 release, Bell Bottom. The film is said to be a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Akshay is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. The actor has had five releases in 2019 with Kesari, Blank, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz, slated to hit theaters on December 27. He has already announced Suryavanshi and Laxxmi Bomb for 2020 and now on Sunday, Akshay shared his January 2021 film, Bell Bottom.

The film is said to be set in the '80 and will be "a roller-coaster spy ride." Sharing his first look from the film, Akshay wrote, "Get ready to go back to the 80’s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, 2021."

In the hues of sepia, the actor can be seen donning a coffee brown blazer and matching trousers along with dark shades and big moustache in the vintage looking poster. As he poses in front of a red vintage car, a flight is seen taking off behind him with grim and dark clouds.

The film will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Soon after the poster release, a fan asked if the film is a remake of a Kannada film of the same name which released this year. Clarifying the same, Akshay tweeted, "#BellBottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram