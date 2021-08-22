Bell Bottom Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Rs 8.5 Crore in 3 Days

After releasing on August 19 amid the ongoing pandemic, Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom has earned Rs 8.50 crore from theatres. According to Boxofficeindia.com, the film has seen a positive trend in Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Bangalore and other bigger cities like Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. The growth has been reportedly around 10 per cent for the movie.

In three days at the box office, the film has collected a total of Rs 8.50 crore nett with Delhi / UP leading the way with 2.15 crore nett approximately. The film under underperformed in Ghaziabad and Noida. East Punjab contributed approximately Rs 1.26 crore nett to the total.The Gujarat / Saurashtra circuit ahs also earned around Rs 1.25 crore nett with North Karnataka adding around 10 lakhs to the total, reported ETimes.

Meanwhile, the movie was also leaked online on piracy sites like TamilRockers and Filmywap on the day of release.

Before film’s release, Akshay has spoken to News18 and expressed his views on the theatrical release of Bell Bottom, calling it a gamble. He had shared, “It’s been two years and we haven’t seen anything in theatres. It’s about time that people come to watch movies but with necessary protocols as suggested by the government. We just hope it never closes down again. It is a gamble that we have taken but we had to start somewhere. God knows what is going to happen because now going to theatres is the people’s call. It’s a risk. I just hope that people are going to realise that when we are watching a movie we are looking at the screen and not looking at each other. It’s less risky to watch a film in a theater where all the safety protocols are maintained. A Punjabi film was released in North. The first day collection was approximately Rs. 11 lakh. From Monday onwards, it went up to Rs. 35 lakh. To be honest, people are going to cinemas."

