BellBottom Early Reactions Say Akshay Kumar Film is First Sure-Shot Bollywood Blockbuster Amid Covid
2-MIN READ

BellBottom Early Reactions Say Akshay Kumar Film is First Sure-Shot Bollywood Blockbuster Amid Covid

Akshay Kumar in Bellbottom

Akshay Kumar in Bellbottom

Going by the early reactions to Bellbottom, it seems the Akshay Kumar starrer can pull people back to cinemas after a long dry spell.

Akshay Kumar‘s Bell Bottom is one of the biggest productions to release on theatres in recent times. Amid the pandemic, all releases have been shifted to OTT platforms, however, going by the early reactions to the film, it seems the Akshay Kumar starrer can pull people back to cinemas after a long dry spell. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film is based on true incidents of airline hijacking and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write that the film is an entertainer meant for the big screen. “#OneWordReview…

#BellBottom: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BellBottom is an entertainer meant for the #BigScreen experience… Loaded with super performances and absorbing second half… #AkshayKumar sparkles yet again… #RanjitTiwari’s direction is top notch. #BellBottomReview", his tweet read.

Ajay Devgn, too, penned an appreciation post for Akshay Kumar. “Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations Party popper Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this

@akshaykumar #BellBottom," he wrote.

Take a look at some other reactions:

All these reactions hint towards the fact that the film might be successful in drawing the crowd back to theatres after a long pause.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 19, 2021, 09:20 IST