BellBottom Early Reactions Say Akshay Kumar Film is First Sure-Shot Bollywood Blockbuster Amid Covid

Akshay Kumar‘s Bell Bottom is one of the biggest productions to release on theatres in recent times. Amid the pandemic, all releases have been shifted to OTT platforms, however, going by the early reactions to the film, it seems the Akshay Kumar starrer can pull people back to cinemas after a long dry spell. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film is based on true incidents of airline hijacking and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in important roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write that the film is an entertainer meant for the big screen. “#OneWordReview…

#BellBottom: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BellBottom is an entertainer meant for the #BigScreen experience… Loaded with super performances and absorbing second half… #AkshayKumar sparkles yet again… #RanjitTiwari’s direction is top notch. #BellBottomReview", his tweet read.

Dear Akki, I’ve been hearing good reviews of Bell Bottom. Congratulations 🎉 Also, your leap of faith in making it a theatrical release is praiseworthy. With you in this👍🏼@akshaykumar#BellBottom— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 19, 2021

Unanimously positive reports for #BellBottom from people who saw it at the press preview today. Truly hope it can kickstart the consumption cycle in a big way & bring people back to experience the joy of the big screen!— Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) August 18, 2021

Releasing a BIG film in such challenging situation is commendable when market of Maharashtra is closed, rest territories will operate with 50% occupancy with no night shows. The inclination to revive cinemas by makers of #BellBottom & #AkshayKumar is praiseworthy ! pic.twitter.com/UmOfQ7VNdL— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 17, 2021

Bell Bottom is winning hearts, reviews are super positive from the critics and the audience. Akshay Kumar is back on big screens with a bang.#BellBottomReview pic.twitter.com/fuqF2tk22X— ＲＯＭＥ́Ｏ👑 (@Akshays_Wizard) August 18, 2021

Just Watched #BellBottom, it's OUTSTANDING.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐It is class with class & Mass with Mass..Songs + Thrill+ Humour + Stunning visuals and Climax is shocking. #AkshayKumar is in terrific form. #BellBottomReview pic.twitter.com/4x6iJm2g73 — Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE😷) (@iskarthi_) August 18, 2021

All these reactions hint towards the fact that the film might be successful in drawing the crowd back to theatres after a long pause.

