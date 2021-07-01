Bell Bottom Likely To Earn Rs 100 Crore If Situation Normalises: Experts

The release of the most anticipated film of this year, Bell Bottom, is less than a month away. Just two weeks ago, the makers had announced that they will release the action thriller in cinemas on July 27 and it would premiere on the OTT platforms three weeks later. The announcement came at a time when the Covid-19 cases were steadily declining across the country. At that time, the Maharashtra government had announced that the cities and districts that fall under Level 1 and Level 2 will be permitted to open theatres. Similarly, other states too seemed to be relaxing the curbs, and it was expected that businesses would start operating by the end of the month.

However, in the past 10 days, the reports surrounding the Delta Plus variant of Covid has made the government cautious again. The Maharashtra government has done away with Level 1 and Level 2 categorisation of districts and has even reintroduced certain restrictions. In such a scenario, the entertainment industry and fans are left wondering if cinemas would be open by July 27.

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama that if cinemas across the country open at 50% occupancy, Bell Bottom has the potential to make a collection of more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Producer and film business analyst, Girish Johar, also maintained that if the situation becomes more normal, it will be Akshay Kumar’s another movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The actor already has 13 films to his name that have earned more than Rs 100 crore.

Trade Analyst Atul Mohan feels Bellbottom gives the feel of Akshay’s Airlift and Baby and because he hasn’t done such projects for a long time, it is expected that people will want to see him in that avatar.

The upcoming spy thriller is based on the real life events of the Indian spies from the 1980s. Besides Akshay, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta will be seen in pivotal roles.

