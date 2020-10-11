'Bell Bottom' Producer Opens up on Teaser Response, Shooting Abroad Amid Covid-19

The Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom completed shooting in the UK earlier this month, and the film unit is now headed back to India. The film co-stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma S Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi, and a teaser was released recently.

The teaser is dominated by Akshay's swagger to the beats of a retro score. Released on October 5, the teaser had garnered over 25 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

Recalling the arduous task of filming in a foreign locale amid the pandemic, producer Jackky Bhagnani said: "This week has been special for everyone. The response to the ‘Bell Bottom' teaser has truly been overwhelming. It was a difficult phase to shoot given the current scenario but it's heartwarming to see our hard work being appreciated."

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set in the eighties. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is slated to release on April 2 next year.