Bell Bottom Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor Reach Delhi for Post-Covid Theatrical Event

The trailer launch of Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor has been planned as one of the first big on-ground events after the Covid second wave. The cast and the crew of the movie will be unveiling the trailer at a theatre in Delhi, as cinemas reopen in multiple states. The actors were spotted at the international airport in Mumbai on Tuesday, as they left for Delhi to launch the trailer of the upcoming film. This will be the first big film promotion taking place in New Delhi since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted leaving for the capital.

Akshay was also accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The trailer will be unveiled soon after Akshay reaches the theatre in Delhi.

The red carpet is rolled out and we are ready for the trailer launch of #AkshayKumar's long-awaited film #BellBottom. Stay tuned for all the updates from the star-studded event. @_PVRCinemas pic.twitter.com/e7wzzO2Xs6 — News18 Movies (@News18Movies) August 3, 2021

The actor announced the release date of the eagerly-awaited film, unleashing a ripple of excitement across trade circles. The film will now hit the big screens on August 19 and industry watchers hope this espionage epic will bring audiences back to experience the thrill of cinema in all its glory.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

This Pooja Entertainment production recreates the eighties and its teasers have excited viewers with its near-perfect detailing and retro vibe. A tidal wave of relief seems to have hit trade circles after the release date was announced as the film is expected to banish the accumulated gloom of the past two years from theatres.

