Bellbottom Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar Leads Covert Operation to Rescue Hijacked Plane

Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor have launched the trailer of their much-hyped film Bell Bottom at an on-ground event in Delhi. The launch event also marked the reopening of theatres, and the Pooja Entertainment production will be one of the first Hindi films to open in cinemas after the Covid second wave. The trailer was launched at an on-ground event in a Delhi cinema hall attended by the cast and makers of the film.

The trailer tells us that the actor will be seen in a role of a multi-talented, charismatic spy, who leads a covert operation to rescue 220 hostages from a hijacked plane. It begins with a disclaimer that although the film is inspired by real events, the characters are fictitious. Actor Adil Hussain is seen introducing Akshay’s character, code name Bell Bottom, as the only solution to a national level crisis.

We’ve been live-tweeting the trailer launch from the venue. Check out all the action here:

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Bellbottom’ in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

