CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Movies» Bella Hadid's Golden Lung Necklace Turns Heads at Cannes Film Festival; See Photos
1-MIN READ

Bella Hadid's Golden Lung Necklace Turns Heads at Cannes Film Festival; See Photos

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's bold and daring outfit lacked a traditional neckline but covering her chest was a huge gold necklace in the shape of human lungs.

Supermodel Bella Hadid’s red carpet outfit is turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival. The 24-year-old arrived at the premiere of Three Floors donning a Schiaparelli long black dress but it was her neckline that caught people’s attention. The dress lacked a traditional neckline but covering her chest was a huge gold necklace in the shape of human lungs. Her bold and daring outfit garnered a lot of appreciation from fans all over.

Take a look at her gorgeous outfit:

She put her hair in a high bun and completed her looks with ruby drop earrings.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the avant-garde gown is from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry.

Bella Hadid’s Cannes Red Carpet appearances always stand out. Recently, she set fashion goals with her white vintage gown with a black veil train.

The supermodel was also in news after posting a photo of her getting cosy with art director Marc Kalman on Instagram.

“Time of my life ⏳ Healthy, Working and Loved", she had captioned the post on Instagram.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 12, 2021, 09:34 IST