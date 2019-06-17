Bella Thorne Releases Her Own Nude Pictures, Says For Too Long She Let a Man Take Advantage of Her

Actress Bella Thorne, known for her work in movies like Midnight Sun and The Babysitter, has been a victim of hacking and threating over social media. On Saturday, Bella posted a series of pictures on Twitter to reveal her plight after an alleged hacker threatened to release her nude images. Posting a series of pictures, showing grabs of Whatsapp chat where an alleged hacker is threating to post her nudes, Bella wrote, “F**k u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”

She also wrote a note, which read, “For the last 24 hours, I have been threatened with my own nudes. I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted some special person to see. For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f**king sick of it, I’m putting this out because it's MY DECISION NOW U DONT GET TO TAKE YET ANOTHER THING FROM ME. I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will.”

Fuck u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/0Ep0iXgW51 — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 15, 2019

The incident took a day after Bella Thorne’s Twitter account got hacked. There were a series of racist slurs, tweets praising Hitler as a ‘genius’, pornographic images and screenshots from her other social media accounts posted on her hacked Twitter account. The tweets have since been deleted and the picture returned.

However, Bella is not the first actress whose social media account has been hacked. A number of female stars have had their private pictures hacked and shared in past years, including Jennifer Lawrence, Aubrey Plaza and Kate Upton.

