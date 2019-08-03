Bellamkonda Sreenivas-Anupama Parameswaran's 'Rakshasudu' Leaked Online by Tamilrockers

Piracy website TamilRockers is infamous for leaking movies on the Internet, and killing the hard work of the directors and the cast. After leaking recent releases like The Lion King and Super 30, the latest victim of the piracy website is, Rakshasudu, states a report in Indian Express.

Starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran's in the lead roles, Rakshasudu is a Telugu psychological thriller directed by Ramesh Varma. It is an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. For Rakshasudu, Sreenivas is reprising the role of Vishnu Vishal while Parameswaran is seen as Krishnaveni, a role done by Amala Paul in the Tamil original.

Recently, it was reported that TamilRockers also leaked Fast and Furious' spin-off Hobbs and Shaw online. A YouTube channel uploaded the film on the platform and it runs for a duration of two hours and two minutes in English.

While Delhi High Court had ordered to block many similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers continues to be a troublemaker for filmmakers. The website keeps changing its domain extension and can also be accessed through proxy servers.

TamilRockers were initially limited to leaking only South Indian films. However, with the increasing demand, they have leaked several Bollywood and even Hollywood movies. They have also received serious flak for doing so.

Earlier, both Hollywood and Bollywood films have fallen prey to online piracy. TamilRockers, which is famous for uploading high quality, pirated version of latest films had leaked films like Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Kalank, and others within hours of theatrical release.

