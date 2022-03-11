Bellamkonda Suresh, Son Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas Booked for Cheating; Samantha Sets Temperature Soaring In a Deep Neck Gown

Hyderabad police have booked a case of cheating against Telugu film producer Bellamkonda Suresh and his son and actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas for allegedly cheating a financier to the tune of Rs 85 lakh. A case was booked on Friday against the duo by the Central Crime Station (CCS) police on the direction of a city court.

Also Read: Telugu Producer Bellamkonda Suresh, Son Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas Booked for Cheating

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress fans with her too-hot-to-handle looks. Each time the actress is snapped by paparazzi or posts something on social media, her fashion and style win hearts. On Thursday night, the Pushpa fame was sighted at the film Critics’ Choice Award show. For the event, she wore a deep-neck long gown with a floral design on it. The actress kept her look sans accessories and make-up minimal. Needless to say, Samantha looked absolutely gorgeous in her outfit.

Advertisement

Also Read: Woah! Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sets Temperature Soaring In a Deep Neck Gown; Pics Will Surely Win Your Heart

The Kashmir Files is the story of Pushker Nath Pandit (Anupam Kher) and his family. It is the story of rotting hope, hopeless system, the fight for one’s dignity and the cycle of deceit at the same time.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files Review: Vivek Agnihotri’s Movie is Closest to the Truth, Unlike Any Other in the Past

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Archana Puran Singh found a top spot on the list of trends on Thursday after Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat in the Punjab Assembly elections. For the uninitiated, Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sidhu was the permanent guest on the Kapil Sharma Show till 2017. After that, he was replaced by Archana. On the show, host Kapil Sharma often mocks Archana for ‘stealing’ Sidhu’s spot in the show.

Also Read: As Navjot Sidhu Loses in Punjab Election, Memes on Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh Go Viral

Being one of the participants of the new reality TV show Smart Jodi, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth and his wife Vidya Srikkanth have shared some lovable details about their first kiss.

Also Read: Smart Jodi: Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya Srikkanth Recall Their First Kiss

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.