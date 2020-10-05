BellBottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar is a Stylish Spy in '80s Setting

BellBottom teaser has been unveiled by Akshay Kumar and team. The unit jetted off abroad amid coronavirus threat to shoot the movie and returned back to India recently after wrapping up the project. Now, an official teaser clip has been launched for the film, releasing in cinemas on April 2, 2021.

In the short clip, Akshay can be seen wearing bell bottom trousers and it is reminiscent of the time the movie is set in, that is, the '80s. His signature moustache is the highlight of the entire look. Take a look at BellBottom teaser here.

Earlier, on October 2, Akshay had shared the news of wrapping up BellBottom shoot in the UK with fans, calling it a fruitful schedule. "Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic ! Now its time to head back #JetSetGo (sic)," Akshay had shared on Friday while posing for a picture with lead actress Vaani Kapoor. Both actors are seen posing stylishly in front of an aircraft.

Commenting on Akshay's Instagram post, Huma Qureshi, who also features in the film, wrote: "Yaay! Last days to wear warm hoodies already.. come back to apna desh now #Bellbottom."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is a spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021. It is said to be inspired by true events.