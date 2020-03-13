Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Go for a Beach Stroll, See Pics

It was only last week that Deep Water co-stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were captured together in Havana, Cuba. Igniting the dating rumours further, the duo was spotted enjoying a stroll along the beach in Costa Rica recently.

In the widely circulated pictures, the former Batman can be seen wrapping his arms around the Knives Out actor’s waist as she placed her head on his shoulder.

In other photos, it also seems that he was leaning in to kiss her. While Affleck wore a blue tee and dark shorts, Ana donned an orange-ish crocheted dress. Both were barefoot and in one pic, Affleck can also be seen capturing Armas with his camera.

E! News spoke to an eye-witness, who said the 47-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress were “without a doubt a couple”.

“They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot,” the eyewitness added, saying they “look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other”.

They also said that Affleck seemed “blissfully happy and giddy” as he seemed to be unable to “stop smiling and laughing.”

“He is clearly is very into her”, a source told a website.

Check out some pics below:

Armas and Affleck have not yet commented on their relationship officially. Armas will be seen in latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, releasing November.

