Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Arrive Hand-in-hand at Venice Film Festival; See Pics

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrived hand-in-hand for the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. Affleck is in Venice for the festival premiere of Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last Duel", which also stars his close friend Matt Damon. The couple also engaged in a brief cuddle as Affleck put his arm around Lopez in a water taxi.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, reunited in April, just a month after the former ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been inseparable since then. A few weeks back, the couple brought their families together for a trip to the famed Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

📸 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez arrive in Venice during the 78th Venice Film Festival, 2021. pic.twitter.com/OQCyHa7SLd— best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) September 10, 2021

“Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," a source told PEOPLE. Affleck and Lopez were accompanied by all five of their kids, as well as Affleck’s mother.

The couple recently vacationed in St. Tropez for Lopez’s 52nd birthday. They originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

