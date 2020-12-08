Ben Affleck and No Time To Die Actress Ana de Armas Move in Together

Actors Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have moved in together. The couple have decided to live together in his house in Los Angeles, with the 'Knives Out' actress choosing to sell her home in Venice, California, People magazine reported.

De Armas has been spotted frequently visiting Affleck at his home in the last few months while adhering to social distancing guidelines. The actress has even spent time with Affleck's kids when they spend time with their father.

Ana de Armas is also the latest Bond girl starring in No Time To Die, the latest instalment of the spy franchise. It was said earlier this year that makers of the movie reportedly want Ana, who stars as Paloma, to walk the red carpet solo at the premiere.

A source had claimed they wanted to keep all attention on the film's stars, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch.

"This film premiere has been a long time coming and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film," the source said. "It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event. A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand," added the source to The Sun.

Ana and Ben met while they were filming the movie 'Deep Water' at the beginning of this year. They have been publicly displaying their love for each other during walks near the actor's home.