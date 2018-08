Ben Affleck Back in Rehab for Third Time After Jennifer Garner Intervenes

Actor-director Ben Affleck has reportedly checked into a rehabilitation facility at the insistence of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.The Justice League star will be undergoing a professional treatment after Garner "begged" him to seek help for his alcohol issues, reported TMZ and People.A source told PEOPLE , “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it.”Garner's intervention came after Affleck was clicked by paparazzi buying a box of alcohol and liquor. The Elektra actress was seen leaving Affleck’s upset and shaking. When she returned, Garner, Affleck and an unidentified woman who arrived at the actor’s home with her were photographed in a car the actress was driving.The actor was said to be "receptive" to the rehab request, and was photographed en route to a facility.