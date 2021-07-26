Ben Affleck Celebrates Jennifer Lopez's 52nd Birthday in Style

Pop star-actor Jennifer Lopez has made her relationship with actor-director Ben Affleck Instagram official on her 52nd birthday celebration. The Hollywood couple have rekindled their romance after almost 20 years and have been spotted by the paparazzi on regular dates in the recent months.

Lopez, who celebrated her birthday on a boat Saturday, shared a series of pictures clicked by her friend and photographer Ana Carballosa on Instagram. The last of the four photos was of Lopez and Affleck, 48, sharing a kiss. “5 2… what it do…" the singer-actor wrote with a heart emoji in the caption.

In the evening, Ben and Jennifer also enjoyed quality time at a party in a club. Photos of the couple getting cozy and drinking are going viral on social media. Jennifer wore a black midi dress and Ben wore an blue shirt and trousers.

Jennifer and Ben first met on the sets of comedy movie Gigli in early 2002 and got engaged later that year only to part ways in 2004. The couple were first spotted spending time together again in April, following Jennifer’s split from former fiance and professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Ben previously dated actor Ana de Armas, his co-star of the upcoming movie Deep Water, for a year.

On Thursday, actor-activist Leah Remini shared a video from her star-studded 51st birthday bash featuring several photos from the party — including a picture of Ben with his arms around Jennifer and Leah.

(With PTI inputs)

