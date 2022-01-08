Ben Affleck Confirms He Won't Play Batman After The Flash, Calls Justice League 'Worst Experience'

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is done playing the role of Batman. The 49-year-old actor, producer, and screenwriter shared his experience of playing the role of DC Comics superhero in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times. Affleck played the role of the superhero in the 2016 movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and in 2017’s Justice League.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, the actor said that playing Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was one of the ‘worst experiences’ in his career. ‘It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then director Zack Snyder’s personal tragedy (Snyder’s daughter Autumn died by suicide in 2017) and the reshooting,’ Affleck said.

He added, ‘It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn’t like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore.’ It’s not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything.’

However, Affleck will be reprising the role of Batman one last time in the upcoming movie The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller in the lead role.

Affleck has also starred in George Clooney’s recently-released drama The Tender Bar and was also seen in a period drama The Last Duel, which he co-wrote with Matt Damon and Nicole Holofcener.

Ben Affleck separated from his wife and actress Jennifer Garner in 2018. During the filming of Justice League, the actor was caught up in the divorce process. Affleck and Garner are parents to three children - Violet Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck.

Last year, Ben Affleck rekindled his relationship with former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. The duo has now made several red-carpet appearances together and the actor has even featured in JLo’s Instagram posts.

