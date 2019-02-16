English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ben Affleck Explains Reason for Retiring as Batman, Says Couldn't Crack the Idea for the Next Standalone Film
Ben Affleck says he decided not to return as Batman because he couldn't crack the idea for the next standalone film. Affleck had previously stepped down from directing the Batman film.
REUTER/Dylan Martinez
Loading...
Actor-Director Ben Affleck is officially out of the DC Extended Universe. The actor says he decided not to return as Batman when he couldn't crack the idea for the next standalone film.
In January, it was announced that he would not be returning for the Matt Reeves-directed standalone film, titled The Batman, which is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release. Affleck had previously stepped down from directing the Batman film.
The 46-year-old actor opened up about his decision to end his stint as Batman in the DC films when he appeared on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reports etonline.com.
Affleck said, "I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn't come up with a version, I couldn't crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I'm excited."
When host Jimmy Kimmel asked Affleck if he has any parting words, he said: "I don't know? I guess, I'm not Batman."
The Oscar winner appeared as the Caped Crusader in two films -- 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs in India on Star World.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In January, it was announced that he would not be returning for the Matt Reeves-directed standalone film, titled The Batman, which is scheduled for a June 25, 2021 release. Affleck had previously stepped down from directing the Batman film.
The 46-year-old actor opened up about his decision to end his stint as Batman in the DC films when he appeared on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reports etonline.com.
Affleck said, "I tried to direct a version of it and worked with a really good screenwriter, but just couldn't come up with a version, I couldn't crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it. They got some really good people so I'm excited."
When host Jimmy Kimmel asked Affleck if he has any parting words, he said: "I don't know? I guess, I'm not Batman."
The Oscar winner appeared as the Caped Crusader in two films -- 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs in India on Star World.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Wants to Boycott Kapil Sharma Show For Navjot Singh Sidhu's Comments on Pulwama Attack
- New Honda Civic First Drive Review - Back With a Bang!
- Alia Bhatt on Ex-Beau Sidharth Malhotra: I Have a Lot of Love and Respect for Him
- I-League: Minerva Request AIFF to Shift Srinagar Game or Ready to Forfeit
- You Can Buy a Porsche, But Not Common Sense: Boating School Trolls Man After Car Ends Up In Water
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results