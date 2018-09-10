Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics

Ben Affleck in exercise attire for his regular workout (7/September/2018) pic.twitter.com/1L9kRrsDLs — Best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) September 8, 2018

Ben Affleck was spotted stepping out of a salon in Malibu with a new hair do. The actor looked quite relaxed as he was photographed in a tight grey T-shirt which he teamed with blue denim.“On Saturday, Ben got a morning haircut at the Malibu Wave Salon,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the Oscar-winning actor “also spent time at his Pacific Palisades house before returning to rehab,” where he’s receiving treatment for alcohol addiction.The source also added that Affleck is responding well to the treatment and seems healthier."He had another workout session with a trainer,” the source continued, remarking that “he has had a workout at home every day this week.”In August, the Batman vs Superman star was admitted to the rehabilitation centre for the third time at the insistence of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids: daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina, and son Samuel.Affleck and Garner were married for nearly 10 years. The two announced their separation in 2015, and filed for divorce last April. Despite their split, the former couple has remained on good terms as they continue to co-parent their kids.Affleck has been open about his battles in the past as he sought help in 2001 and 2017. After his 2017 stint, he wrote on his Facebook page in March last year: “I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront. I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be.“I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."