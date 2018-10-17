English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill Will No Longer Play Batman and Superman in DC Films
Warner Brothers, will not be producing any Batman and Superman films. In addition to it, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill will no longer play these superheroes in DC Extended Universe.
Here’s a surprising news for the fans of DC Universe. Production company, Warner Brothers, will not be producing any Batman and Superman films. In addition to it, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill will no longer play these superheroes in DC Extended Universe.
Recently, Variety reported that the two have been dropped from all future films.
The decision came after Justice League turned to be a disappointment at the box office. The publication cited that post Justice League, 'Warner Bros. has been revaluating its approach to making movies based on DC Comics characters.’
Before this, Warner Bros and Cavill were caught up in a contract disagreement concerning his future in the DCEU. Around the same time, Affleck headed into a rehab for alcohol addiction.
Meanwhile, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is still in the talks. There are rumours that Reeves would choose a relatively younger Batman for the film.
But, the studio will be coming up with a number of superhero adventures in recent time. Apart from Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's delayed Flash movie, it has Aquaman in December. With a Wonder Woman sequel scheduled next year, the studio also has a spin-off Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as Joker and a Harley Quinn spin-off starring Jared Leto and Margot Robbie.
On the other hand, fans can still see the two stars on the screen. While Cavill will be seen as the lead in a Netflix series named The Witcher, Affleck has The Accountant sequel and Witness For The Prosecution- a revamped Agatha Christie adaptation in his kitty.
