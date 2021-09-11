Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Share Steamy Kiss As They Make Red Carpet Debut at Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and walked the red carpet together for the premiere of the latter’s new film The Last Duel. Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last Duel" also stars Ben’s close friend Matt Damon.

Jennifer wore a stunning white gown with bold embellished detailing by Georges Hobeika, and paired it with Jimmy Choo heels and gorgeous jewellery by Cartier. While Ben looked dapper in a black suit.

jennifer lopez and ben affleck made their first red carpet appearance together today pic.twitter.com/UxBUmP80Dw— 2000s (@gwendalupe) September 10, 2021

(230 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festivalhttps://t.co/MjjnJzshPi pic.twitter.com/VqYKGN1CRZ— JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) September 10, 2021

.@KimKardashian celebrates Bennifer via Instagram.“Long live Bennifer ❤️” pic.twitter.com/JAhSfPznZG — Jennifer Lopez Charts (@JLoCharts) September 10, 2021

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, reunited in April, just a month after the former ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been inseparable since then. A few weeks back, the couple brought their families together for a trip to the famed Magic Castle in Los Angeles.

“Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids," a source told PEOPLE. Affleck and Lopez were accompanied by all five of their kids, as well as Affleck’s mother.

The couple recently vacationed in St. Tropez for Lopez’s 52nd birthday. They originally started dating in July 2002 after meeting on the set of their movie Gigli. They got engaged that November before postponing their September 2003 wedding just days before the original date and ultimately called off their engagement in January 2004.

