Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez To Host 3-Day 'Intimate Wedding Celebration' From Aug 19: Reports

Hollywood A-listers Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently took the wedding vows in a Las Vegas chapel. However, a month after the same, the couple is now all set to host their dreamy wedding. As reported by Page Six, Ben and JLo will have a three-day intimate wedding celebration starting this Friday i.e August 19. Reportedly, these ceremonies will only be attended by close family and friends. While the actual wedding ceremony will take place on Saturday, for Sunday, the couple is planning a barbecue and picnic.

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” the source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo among other stars are likely to attend the couple’s wedding celebration. It was earlier reported that he event will take place on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

On July 16, the Marry Me actress confirmed her wedding news with Ben Affleck in her newsletter The JLo. Sharing details of the ceremony, Jennifer Lopez had written, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.” Later, she also shared a picture on Instagram in which she was seen flaunting her wedding ring.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Calls Him An ‘Abuser’ In Viral Video From Amber Heard Case

Last month, JLo and Affleck also jetted off on a romantic getaway to Paris with their children. Several pictures of the couple went viral on social media. They also visited the iconic Louvre Museum. Later the museum official said that it was a long visit that went for around two and a half an hour. The official also mentioned that the family enjoyed the tour after lunch at the nearby Café Marly.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here