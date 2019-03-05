English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ben Affleck Opens Up About His Alcohol Struggle, Says It's Part of My Life
Actor-director Ben Affleck has opened up about his battle with alcoholism, saying dealing with the problem is a "part of my life".
REUTER/Dylan Martinez
Loading...
Actor-director Ben Affleck has opened up about his battle with alcoholism, saying dealing with the problem is a "part of my life".
In an interview with US Today, the 46-year-old actor was asked about getting his life back on track after his recent trip to a rehabilitation centre.
"It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It's a part of my life. It's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at," Affleck said.
"I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that... It's about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people, we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them," he added.
Affleck, who has three children with former wife actor Jennifer Garner, said he hopes he is being a "good dad".
"I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they've got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible... Dads are so important to kids and it's our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms.
"That's really the central preoccupation in my life, you know, the focus of my life is what I love doing. It's what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows," he added.
The actor was promoting his upcoming film "Triple Frontier", which releases on Netflix this month. The movie, directed by JC Chandor, also features Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.
In an interview with US Today, the 46-year-old actor was asked about getting his life back on track after his recent trip to a rehabilitation centre.
"It doesn't really bother me to talk about alcoholism and being an alcoholic. It's a part of my life. It's something that I deal with. It doesn't have to sort of subsume my whole identity and be everything, but it is something that you know you have to work at," Affleck said.
"I feel like I had a problem and I really want to address it, and I take some pride in that... It's about yourself, your life, your family, and you know people, we encounter these kinds of hurdles and we have to deal with them," he added.
Affleck, who has three children with former wife actor Jennifer Garner, said he hopes he is being a "good dad".
"I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they've got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible... Dads are so important to kids and it's our responsibility to be there for them, to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms.
"That's really the central preoccupation in my life, you know, the focus of my life is what I love doing. It's what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows," he added.
The actor was promoting his upcoming film "Triple Frontier", which releases on Netflix this month. The movie, directed by JC Chandor, also features Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Sooryavanshi: Not Salman Khan but Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty to Rule the Roost Next Eid
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results